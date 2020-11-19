>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Prabhas-Saif starrer 'Adipurush' gets 2022 release date

IANS/Mumbai
Filed on November 19, 2020

Multilingual to go on floors early next year

The Om Raut directorial Adipurush, starring Telugu superstar Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan, has been confirmed for a theatrical release on August 11, 2022.

The film is in the pre-production stage and scheduled to go on floors in January 2021.

With Independence Day 2022 falling on a Monday in 2022, the Om Raut directorial will get a five-day extended opening weekend at the box office.

Saif essays the antagonist in the film, directed by Om Raut, who made the blockbuster Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior earlier this year. In Raut's Tanhaji, too, Saif played the central villain, as Aurangzeb's royal guard Udaybhan Singh Rathore who is pitted against Ajay Devgn's titular protagonist Tanhaji Malusare.

Adipurish film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Rest of Asia

Israel, Morocco agree to normalise relations

null votes | 10 December 2020

khaleejtimes

Photos

UAE Covid vaccine: Leaders, ministers who got the jab

null votes | 9 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker on her...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Sheikh Mohamed's emotional calls to families ...
khaleejtimes

News Bulletins (videos)

News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6

82 votes | 6 December 2020

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE approves China's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: Gitex turns 40; Rain hits...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Technology

Gitex 2020: Meet Adran, the blue humanoid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Entertainment

In conversation with former Miss Universe...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Legendary British comedian John Cleese in...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 