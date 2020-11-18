>
Kangana, sister summoned by Mumbai police in sedition case

CT Report
Filed on November 18, 2020

They have been directed to appear on 23-24 November before Bandra police.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel have been summoned by Mumbai Police over comments on social media that allegedly sparked communal tension.

They have been directed to appear before Bandra Police on 23-24 November, according to a report in an Indian media outlet.

The case against them has been registered following a Bandra Metropolitan Magistrate court order.

The two were earlier summoned in the same case but sought a postponement to attend their brother’s wedding in Manali.

Complainant Munawwarali Sahil A. Sayyed has filed a case against the sisters under Indian Penal Code Sec. 124-A (sedition) apart from spreading communal hatred and falsehoods.




 
 
 
