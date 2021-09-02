India: Popular TV actor Sidharth Shukla passes away

'Bigg Boss 13' winner Sidharth Shukla, best known for his role in the long-running TV serial 'Balika Vadhu', died in Mumbai after a massive heart attack on Thursday.

He was 40 years old and is survived by his mother and two sisters. A Cooper Hospital spokesperson said here that the actor was "brought dead" in the morning.

Shukla was known for being fit and had even won the reality show, 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7'. He also hosted 'Savdhaan India' and 'India's Got Talent'.

He also shared screen space with Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan in the 2014 hit film ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’. The actor was also seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in the 2018 movie ‘Soorma’.

The actor's last screen outing was Ekta Kapoor's show 'Broken But Beautiful 3' in which he played the role of Agastya.

With inputs from IANS and ANI