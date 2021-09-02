Sidharth Shukla: A life in pictures By Enid Grace Parker Published on September 2, 2021 at 11.05

The popular TV and film actor and reality show star passed away in Mumbai today.

1 of 5 Special friends: Sidharth pictured with his Bigg Boss 13 co-star Shehnaaz Gill. Fans often trended the #SidNaaz hashtag as both contestants were extremely popular and were linked since their stint on the show. Shehnaaz once referred to Sidharth as 'family'.

2 of 5 Winning reality: Sidharth was declared the winner of reality show Bigg Boss 13 hosted by Salman Khan, in February 2020. He has also won adventure reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and was a popular presence on Indian television, hosting shows like Savdhaan India and India's Got Talent.

3 of 5 TV idol: Sidharth's popularity surged when he starred as Shivraj Shekhar in long-running Hindi television series Balika Vadhu. He is pictured here with co-star Pratyusha Banerjee, who passed away in 2016.

4 of 5 Perfect model: Sidharth was declared runner up at the Gladrags Manhunt 2004 and represented India at The Best Model of the World contest in Turkey in 2005, becoming the first Indian to win the title.