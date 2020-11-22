Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan confirms marriage
She posted a picture on Instagram confirming the news.
Former Bollywood actress Sana Khan who recently announced she was giving up her showbiz career in order to ‘serve humanity’, has tied the knot. She shared a picture on Instagram of herself and her new husband, Anas Sayed, along with a message confirming her marriage.
Sana had dropped into the Khaleej Times office back in 2017, during which time she mentioned that she wasn’t a ‘party person’. “I get bored if I go to clubs. I'm more of a 'chill out' kind of girl."
Sana had starred in Jai Ho, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Wajah Tum Ho and several other films, apart from making an appearance in reality show Bigg Boss.