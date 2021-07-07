Dilip Kumar passes away: Funeral to take place today at Santacruz cemetery in Mumbai

Veteran Bollywood actor Mohammed Yusuf Khan, world-famous as Dilip Kumar, passed away here in the early hours of Wednesday, his family and aides said.

"With a heavy heart and profound grief, I announce the passing away of our beloved Dilip Saab a few minutes ago. We are from God and to Him we return," said the thespian's longtime aide Faisal Farooqui in a tweet at daybreak.

Burial today at 5:00 PM. Juhu Qabrastan at Santacruz Mumbai. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) July 7, 2021

Farooqui said that the grief-struck family is discussing the funeral modalities and the last rites are likely to be held at the Juhu Muslim Cemetery in Santacruz West, around 5pm this evening.

Dilip Kumar had been admitted to the P.D. Hinduja Hospital on June 30 for a variety of age-related health issues.

His wife Saira Banu Khan had earlier tweeted about his improving medical condition. But that was a short-lived glimmer of hope and he passed away around dawn on Wednesday.