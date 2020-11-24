'Delhi Crime' has always been a winner: Shefali Shah

Actress Shefali Shah is ecstatic over Delhi Crime winning the Best Drama Series award at the 48th International Emmy Awards, and says the honour is like a cherry on the sundae. "I am completely ecstatic, euphoric and all the possible superlatives in the thesaurus that I can recollect now. It's just amazing! I feel so proud to be a part of Delhi Crime," Shefali said.

"This win is like a cherry on the sundae but irrespective for me, Delhi Crime has always been a winner since the day I started work on it. I knew that this show is a very special one. The Emmy has put us on the global platform and we feel extremely proud of the honour," she added.

Directed and with a screenplay by award winning Indo-Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta, the series is based on the December 2012 Delhi gang rape case, and follows the investigation of the case by the Delhi Police. The cast also includes Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith, Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang and Yashaswini Dayama.

The police-procedural thriller will soon be back with a second season.

Celebrating the win, Mehta said: "I never anticipated getting here -- it's the culmination of years of work by hundreds of people, sometimes in total isolation and defiance."

"Delhi Crime is a complete labour of love, born out of sadness, anger, frustration, and ultimately, compassion. The entire team from start to finish should take a bow for giving their all to this vision," he added.

Actress Rasika Dugal, who plays a cop in the series, said, "I am honoured that Delhi Crime is the first Indian series to win the Best Drama series at the International Emmys. I am humbled to have been part of a series that gave me an opportunity to collaborate with the most sensitive creators who chose to tell an important story with such skill and care.To brave and sensitive storytelling!"