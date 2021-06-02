>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Bollywood: Vidya Balan battles sexist stereotypes in new film 'Sherni'

Web report/Mumbai
Filed on June 2, 2021
Photo: YouTube

The actor plays a forest officer who's out to capture a man-eating tigress

Vidya Balan is back on the screens as an upright Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, confronting tough challenges both in the jungle and in the administrative setup in the film, Sherni (tigress), being released on Amazon Prime Video on June 18.

“Ever since I first heard the story of Sherni, I found the world fascinating and so far removed from my own,” said Vidya recently.

“The character I play, Vidya is a woman of few words but many dimensions. The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well.”

Amazon has released the trailer of the film, in which Vidya tackles sexist stereotypes about women in professional posts. “Vidya Balan plays a mid-level forest officer who despite obstacles and pressures, works with her team and local allies to preserve a balance in the environment,” said Amit Masurkar, the director of the film.

“Working with her, the amazing ensemble cast and the uber-talented crew has been an incredible experience for me.”

As a ‘jaded forest officer’ Vidya leads a team of trackers and locals planning to capture an unsettled tigress. But she also confronts obstacles both natural and manmade. Other actors include Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena and Ila Arun.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Star Tech: UAE’s new high-tech e-...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Video: 200 Chinese tourists get free...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Grade 12 CBSE, ISC exams...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | News Bulletins

KT Morning Chat: UAE okays new Covid drug;...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: India travel suspension...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT One-on-One with Indian actress Samantha...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Dubai Expo 2020: Local, regional artists'...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

Video: Indian student 'honoured' to receive...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Don't miss out on the top...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT takes the first Metro ride to Expo 2020...

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 