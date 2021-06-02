Bollywood: Vidya Balan battles sexist stereotypes in new film 'Sherni'

Vidya Balan is back on the screens as an upright Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer, confronting tough challenges both in the jungle and in the administrative setup in the film, Sherni (tigress), being released on Amazon Prime Video on June 18.

“Ever since I first heard the story of Sherni, I found the world fascinating and so far removed from my own,” said Vidya recently.

“The character I play, Vidya is a woman of few words but many dimensions. The film deals with a sensitive topic that touches upon respect, mutual understanding, and co-existence, not just between man-animal, but between humans as well.”

Amazon has released the trailer of the film, in which Vidya tackles sexist stereotypes about women in professional posts. “Vidya Balan plays a mid-level forest officer who despite obstacles and pressures, works with her team and local allies to preserve a balance in the environment,” said Amit Masurkar, the director of the film.

“Working with her, the amazing ensemble cast and the uber-talented crew has been an incredible experience for me.”

As a ‘jaded forest officer’ Vidya leads a team of trackers and locals planning to capture an unsettled tigress. But she also confronts obstacles both natural and manmade. Other actors include Neeraj Kabi, Vijay Raaz, Sharat Saxena and Ila Arun.