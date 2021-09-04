Bollywood: SRK, Nayanthara start shooting for new film in Pune

Shah Rukh Khan has started shooting for a new film with south Indian actress Nayanthara in Pune. Blockbuster filmmaker Arun Kumar (known as Atlee) has partnered SRK in the project. The superstar is believed to have a double role in the film, portraying both father and son.

Shah Rukh is also involved with Rajkumar Hirani’s new film, in which he plays the role of a Punjabi character. Hirani, who had partnered with Vidhu Vinod Chopra in four previous hits, is co-producing the film with SRK’s Red Chillies this time.

After the 10-day-long shooting in Pune for the new film, the team is expected to head to the film city in Mumbai.

Nayanthara will be making her maiden foray into Bollywood with the film. She worked with Atlee in Bigil, a sports drama, in 2019. Interestingly, the actress had been approached to dance with Shah Rukh in the hit number One, Two, Three, Four in Rohit Shetty’s Chennai Express. But she refused and Priyamani performed the dance with the actor.

Another south Indian superstar likely to be associated with the new SRK-Atlee film is Ramanaidu (Rana) Daggubati. Atlee met SRK during an IPL match in Chennai and the two decided to work on some projects.