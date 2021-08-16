Actor Ishaan A. Khanna in Season 2 of 'Made in Heaven'

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, popular series Made in Heaven that streams on Amazon Prime Video has now landed actor Ishaan A. Khanna for its second season.

Ishaan first grabbed eyeballs when he featured in the thriller web series LSD or Love, Scandal & Doctors.

“It was my dream to work with Zoya Akhtar,” the actor says. “I have always felt that she imbues an inexplicable sensitivity to all her projects. Made in Heaven is no different. At this point, I can’t divulge more details, but I will say this – if you thought you enjoyed yourself in season 1 and liked the veils that the show lifted off from the beautiful face that large Delhi affairs are often seen as, you’d dig this season even more.”

Made in Heaven revolves around entrepreneurs Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur), who run a Delhi-based wedding planning agency. They run a profitable business as uber-rich South Delhi folks are known to shell out a little too generously for “big, fat Indian weddings.”

However, behind the glittering lights, sky-high chandeliers, and exquisite apparel lie many uncomfortable truths and secrets that get exposed as the story progresses. No official date has yet been set for the release of Season 2 of Made in Heaven.