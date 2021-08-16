>
HOME > City Times > Bollywood

Actor Ishaan A. Khanna in Season 2 of 'Made in Heaven'

CT Report
Filed on August 16, 2021
Photo/Supplied

Khanna made an impact in the thriller series

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, popular series Made in Heaven that streams on Amazon Prime Video has now landed actor Ishaan A. Khanna for its second season.

Ishaan first grabbed eyeballs when he featured in the thriller web series LSD or Love, Scandal & Doctors.

“It was my dream to work with Zoya Akhtar,” the actor says. “I have always felt that she imbues an inexplicable sensitivity to all her projects. Made in Heaven is no different. At this point, I can’t divulge more details, but I will say this – if you thought you enjoyed yourself in season 1 and liked the veils that the show lifted off from the beautiful face that large Delhi affairs are often seen as, you’d dig this season even more.”

Made in Heaven revolves around entrepreneurs Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur), who run a Delhi-based wedding planning agency. They run a profitable business as uber-rich South Delhi folks are known to shell out a little too generously for “big, fat Indian weddings.”

However, behind the glittering lights, sky-high chandeliers, and exquisite apparel lie many uncomfortable truths and secrets that get exposed as the story progresses. No official date has yet been set for the release of Season 2 of Made in Heaven.




 
 
 
khaleejtimes

Dubai

UNSC Meeting: Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh proposes global solutions for maritime security

null votes | 15 August 2021

khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: GDRFA nod, negative Covid...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: UAE passengers can register ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Video: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani leaves...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Nation

KT Morning Chat: Unvaccinated passengers to...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Travel safe with Khaleej Times: Santorini...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT One-on-One with Eitan Na'eh, Israel's...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

KT Morning Chat: Taliban declare Afghan 'war ...
khaleejtimes
khaleejtimes

Video | Videos

Video: Dubai's Pakistan Association marks...
khaleejtimes

Newsmakers

Malayalam movie makes it to Toronto International Film Festival

1 votes | 16 August 2021

More from City Times

 
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 