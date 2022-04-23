Yaap to drive organic growth in UAE, GCC

The firm will drive organic growth in the UAE and GCC markets with influencer marketing and a Web 3.0 suite of services.

Yaap, a new-age, specialised content and influencer marketing firm, plans to continue on its growth trajectory while aiming for rapid expansion in the region through acquisitions in the UAE and Saudi Arabia in the digital marketing and content space, said Atul Hegde, founder of Yaap.

The firm will drive organic growth in the UAE and GCC markets with influencer marketing and a Web 3.0 suite of services. The brand has a presence across the Middle East, India and Singapore, and has worked with the likes of Visit Dubai, Bayut, Sadia, Fitbit ME, and Disney Games.

Hegde said: “Yaap has had a strong presence in the region owing to our data, technology, and content approach — be it from launching the first influencer marketing industry report of the region to hosting some of the largest influencer marketing and content-led campaigns in the region. Yaap, keeping with its trend of being ahead of the curve, is now in the process of making strides into the next generation of technology: Web 3.0 and the metaverse. Yaap has been investing resources into building the infrastructure, technology, and know-how to be ready for the Web 3.0 boom that is on the horizon. Yaap will soon be introducing these new technologies to the UAE and GCC markets, offering a whole new suite of services and becoming one of the first companies to be paving the way for them.”

Founded in 2016, the firm set out to break the mould by leveraging technology, data, and content to deliver high-quality creative solutions while constantly being at the forefront of new innovation. Yaap has raised $5 million in seed funding from Rainmaker Ventures in 2016.

Hegde has successfully helmed several digital marketing campaigns for the Dubai Shopping Festival, Dubai Fitness Challenge, Bayut, and more. He has been instrumental in the development of Yaap’s 3D philosophy and full-spectrum communication, from design to discovery to distribution.

In 2021-22, Yaap had a top-line growth of 97 per cent with a 5X jump in profitability with an aim for another year of 100 per cent growth in the top line.

“Yaap’s key differentiator is best described by our philosophy: We’re Built for Now. Our approach to bringing together data, technology, and content sets us apart from our peers — the perfect balance of creative and analytical thinking, to deliver high-quality content to the right people at the right place. Yaap is young, lean and agile, and constantly at the forefront of new technology and innovation. Our biggest strength, however, lies in the diversity of our expertise. Our 3D philosophy forays into the full communication spectrum, from creation to amplification, helping us have a holistic outlook on any problem and the ability to create content-first, platform-specific solutions for brands,” concluded Hegde. — sandhya@khaleejtimes.com