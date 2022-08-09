Warren Buffett’s company has bet over $45B on the oil sector

New strategy will promote the economic and social development of the Emirate of Sharjah
Warren Buffett’s company has bought up more than $11 billion worth of Occidental Petroleum stock this year, giving Berkshire Hathaway control of more than 20% of the oil producer.
Occidental’s stock jumped nearly five per cent on Tuesday to trade for $62.89 after Buffett revealed his latest purchases of nearly 6.7 million Occidental shares worth more than $400 million.
Berkshire has repeatedly acquired shares of the Houston driller whenever the stock falls below $60 in recent months. Buffett also dropped more than $20 billion on Chevron stock in the first quarter of this year and took advantage of the surge in oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine. Berkshire’s Chevron stake is worth more than $24 billion.
That means Buffett’s Omaha, Nebraska, conglomerate has more than $45 billion invested in the oil sector as Berkshire holds another $10 billion worth of preferred Occidental shares that it picked up in 2019 when it helped finance Occidental’s purchase of Anadarko.
And Buffett may not be done. Berkshire owns warrants to buy another 83.9 million Occidental shares at $59.62 apiece.
Because Berkshire now owns 20.2 per cent of Occidental’s stock, it will be allowed to record a proportional share of the oil producer’s earnings on its earnings reports. That could provide a roughly $2 billion a year boost to Berkshire’s bottom line.
Buffett aggressively invested in stocks this year when the market was weighed down by soaring inflation and rising interest rates. Berkshire spent more than $51 billion on stocks in the first quarter, but the pace of its investments slowed considerably in the second quarter when it was a net buyer of only $3.8 billion in stocks with much of that going into Occidental. Berkshire will detail all its second-quarter stock purchases later this month.
In addition to the stakes it holds in companies, Berkshire owns more than 90 companies outright, including BNSF railroad, Geico insurance, several major utilities and an eclectic assortment of manufacturing and retail businesses like See’s Candy, Dairy Queen, Helzberg Diamonds, Fruit of the Loom and Precision Castparts. Most of those businesses have performed well this year, but Berkshire reported a $44 billion quarterly loss over the weekend on a sharp drop in the paper value of its stock portfolio. — AP
New strategy will promote the economic and social development of the Emirate of Sharjah
The ADX-listed company said it secured all regulatory approvals and reduced its share capital to Dh1.435 billion from Dh2.325 billion to absorb all the accumulated losses
The UAE government is expected to announce its corporate tax policy framework, including its transfer pricing regulation, this summer
Excellent half year results and successful strategic execution are testament to the vital role that the company is playing in enabling significant production capacity growth for Adnoc as well as the UAE’s objective to achieve gas self-sufficiency
Yahsat is on track to grow 2022 financial year dividend by at least two per cent to 16.12 fils per share or Dh393 million ($107 million), split into two equal instalments payable around October 2022 and May 2023
The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including receipt of Canadian regulatory approvals, and is expected to close in the next 60 days
Strong result driven primarily by subsidiary's solid performance and profitable business acquisitions in first half 2022; H1 total revenue climbs 121% to Dh21.93 billion
An investor sentiment survey of over 2,800 investors and 1,100 business owners across 14 markets by UBS found that investors worldwide are focused on their retirement savings, with some holding off on making big purchases