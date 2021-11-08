Visa opens new Dubai headquarters for CEMEA region

The company will open an occupational medical centre in Fujairah this month with big plans for the Dubai market..
Visa, one of the world's largest digital payments companies, has opened its new headquarters in Dubai for the Central and Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (CEMEA) region, to cater 90 countries.
Spanning 100,000 square feet, the new headquarters will house almost 500 regional employees and can accommodate up to 750 employees.
“The new headquarters is an important milestone for our work and presence in the CEMEA region in advancing the digital economy, developing innovative commerce solutions and strengthening strategic partnerships with governments, financial institutions, fintechs and merchants,” said Andrew Torre, Visa’s president for the CEMEA region.
“Our new purpose-built office space is designed to support a hybrid work environment and extends on Visa's culture of collaboration, connection and community. The new space is a realisation of our vision of a workplace of the future - a place where our employees, clients and partners can seamlessly collaborate to create solutions, develop user experiences and share ideas - all with the goal of helping businesses, individuals and economies thrive. There are a number of exciting new features that marry the best of technology and human-centered design to make working together in-person a truly inspiring experience," he said.
The Dubai headquarters include the 10,000 square feet innovation centre that includes immersive experience zones that allow insitu prototyping, such as a connected home, rapid transit, connected car, crypto zone, retail concept, airline lounge, and small merchant bazaar. It also features cutting edge technologies such as a hypermatrix wall, and purpose-built briefing centers and collaboration zones. The new space also houses CEMEA’s first Visa University campus which will host a string of training and educational programs for Visa employees, clients and partners.
“During the pandemic, our employees worked remotely without compromising their productivity or creativity. Moving forward, we want to offer our employees the flexibility of a hybrid work model and have put the necessary infrastructure, technology and policies in place to support a work environment that allows for both on-site and remote working and includes several health and safety solutions that will always place the health and safety of our employees and visitors as a priority," added Torre.
