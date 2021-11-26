Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh support noon’s ‘craziest’ Yellow Friday Sale

Supplied photo

Noon’s Yellow Friday Sale is live until midnight on November 28 with up to 80 per cent off all categories.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 12:04 AM Last updated: Fri 26 Nov 2021, 12:06 AM

Noon.com, the region’s homegrown digital marketplace, has received the seal of approval from world famous cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with the duo delighting fans and prompting them to shop on noon.

Virat Kohli, Indian national cricket team’s captain and renowned batsman, shared a video showing his support for noon’s Yellow Friday Sale, urging fans to shop its ‘best offers and craziest deals’. Virat fans can add his code ‘KOHLI’ at checkout to get up to 10 per cent off Yellow Friday Sale purchases.

Shah Rukh Khan’s much-loved special code is back, giving fans up to 10 per cent off noon buys when they add the code ‘SRK’ at checkout.

Noon’s Yellow Friday Sale is live until midnight on November 28 with up to 80 per cent off all categories, huge price crashes with deals for just Dh 1, value bundles, daily flash sales, and raffles.

— business@khaleejtimes.com