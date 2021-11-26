Virat Kohli, Shah Rukh support noon’s ‘craziest’ Yellow Friday Sale

The Mohammed bin Rashid Initiative for Global Prosperity (MBR Initiative) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) joined hands for the initiative.
Business1 day ago
Noon.com, the region’s homegrown digital marketplace, has received the seal of approval from world famous cricketer Virat Kohli and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan with the duo delighting fans and prompting them to shop on noon.
Virat Kohli, Indian national cricket team’s captain and renowned batsman, shared a video showing his support for noon’s Yellow Friday Sale, urging fans to shop its ‘best offers and craziest deals’. Virat fans can add his code ‘KOHLI’ at checkout to get up to 10 per cent off Yellow Friday Sale purchases.
Shah Rukh Khan’s much-loved special code is back, giving fans up to 10 per cent off noon buys when they add the code ‘SRK’ at checkout.
Noon’s Yellow Friday Sale is live until midnight on November 28 with up to 80 per cent off all categories, huge price crashes with deals for just Dh 1, value bundles, daily flash sales, and raffles.
— business@khaleejtimes.com
The Mohammed bin Rashid Initiative for Global Prosperity (MBR Initiative) and the United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat) joined hands for the initiative.
Business1 day ago
Tenable has calculated that, across a subset of YouTube Live scams encountered over the last month alone, scammers have stolen at least $8.9 million.
Business1 day ago
Abu Dhabi Global Market’s (ADGM) flagship Fintech Abu Dhabi Festival has more than 200 speakers, 80 sessions and 40 hours of content shaping the global fintech landscape.
Business1 day ago
This marks the first state-sponsored business delegation from the UAE
Business1 day ago
Karnataka NRI forum UAE celebrated the 66th Karnataka Rajyotsava in Dubai on November 12.
Business1 day ago
The company ensures seamless integration of benefits for partners and promises to maintain the high level of quality services for customers.
Business1 day ago
The index will help companies understand their current digital maturity as well as contribute to increasing their awareness of 4IR applications.
Business2 days ago
Oil and gas companies are now facing huge pressure from investors and policymakers to ensure they pivot from traditional businesses to more sustainable ones.
Business2 days ago