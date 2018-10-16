UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Food

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

VAT refund process simplified for Emiratis

VAT refund process simplified for Emiratis
Procedures to reclaim value-added tax for UAE nationals who are building new residences have been simplified.

abu dhabi - UAE nationals building new residences can apply for refund electronically

Khalid Ali Al Bustani, director-general of the Federal Tax Authority (FTA), has announced that procedures to reclaim value-added tax (VAT) for UAE nationals who are building new residences have been simplified with electronic procedures.

The information came in a press release issued on Tuesday. Al Bustani said the FTA was committed to adhering to the vision of the UAE's leadership to develop a modern housing system and to deliver the best standards of life and well-being within the framework of care that the state provides as the focus of development plans and as part of the basic objectives of all initiatives and projects carried out by state institutions.

Al Bustani said: "The happiness of UAE citizens is top priority for the Federal Tax Authority. We are committed to implementing our services through the most advanced, innovative and easy-to-use digital systems."

- business@khaleejtimes.com


More news from Business