United Arab Bank appoints Shirish Bhide as new CEO

Appointment comes as part of the bank’s efforts to deploy its digital transformation strategy, explore new streams of business development opportunities and maximise value to shareholders

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Mon 30 May 2022, 2:10 PM

United Arab Bank (UAB) has announced the appointment of Shirish Bhide as the chief executive officer, effective June 1, 2022. This appointment comes as part of the bank’s efforts to deploy its digital transformation strategy, explore new streams of business development opportunities and maximise value to shareholders.

Shirish most recently was the group head of corporate, commercial and international banking at First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) and had previously served as chief credit officer and acting head of wholesale banking at First Gulf Bank (FGB). He brings to UAB over 30 years of banking experience, with deep expertise in corporate banking, credit risk and risk management.

Shirish holds a post graduate diploma in accounting and finance from the London School of Economics (UK) and an MBA in Marketing from the University of Poona (India). He commenced his career with Citibank in India where he worked in various roles across the consumer and corporate segments. He moved to Uganda in 2006 to serve as Citibank Uganda’s chief executive officer, and in 2009 he joined National Commercial Bank, Saudi Arabia as a head of risk management.

Sheikh Faisal bin Sultan bin Salem Al Qassimi, Chairman of UAB, said: “I am delighted to welcome Shirish to UAB and wish him all the best in executing UAB’s ambitious growth strategy. I am confident that Shirish, through his extensive international experience, in-depth knowledge of the local market and proven leadership abilities will be a valuable addition to the senior management and will bring a new level of drive and energy to lead the management team and grow the Bank to new heights.”

Shirish Bhide, the newly-appointed CEO of UAB, said: “It is a great privilege for me to lead UAB and I would like to thank the Board of Directors for their trust. I look forward to working alongside the management team to explore new streams of business development opportunities and ensure successful implementation of UAB’s growth plans.”

— muzaffarrizvi@khaleejtimes.com