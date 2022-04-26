UAE, Turkey aim to double bilateral trade, minister says

The study identifies increased use of technology as a major trust factor, simplifying investing by improving access to markets and information
Business1 day ago
The United Arab Emirates and Turkey have officially launched talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which is expected to double trade between the two nations, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, tweeted on Tuesday.
"By cutting tariffs, promoting free movement of goods, facilitating capital flows and reducing trade barriers, we will make it easier than ever to do business. It will also underpin a new era of cooperation," he wrote.
The UAE is seeking broad free trade agreements, known as CEPAs, with several countries and has this year signed such pacts with India and Israel.
Business1 day ago
Expo 2020 Dubai catalyses significant economic boost as approximately two-thirds of SMEs awarded contracts were domestic enterprises
Business1 day ago
Three-year extended fund facility likley to be extended for one more year; loan size to be increased to $8 billion
Business2 days ago
This will be the group’s fourth regional listing after Bahrain Bourse, Dubai Financial Market and Boursa Kuwait
Business2 days ago
The UAE’s economic growth is projected to accelerate from 1.4 per cent in 2021 to 4.3 per cent in 2022 and 5.2 per cent next year, according to UBS’ latest report.
Business2 days ago
Sri Lanka, an island country of 22 million people, is struggling to pay for imports amid a crushing debt crisis and sharp drop in foreign exchange reserves that has fuelled soaring inflation.
Business2 days ago
The third largest Asian economy will also add around $40 trillion to its stock market capitalisation by 2050 when it would have eradicated all forms of poverty
Business2 days ago
ESR law and related regulations are helpful to counter harmful tax practices and helpful to curb tax evasion
Business2 days ago