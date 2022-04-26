UAE, Turkey aim to double bilateral trade, minister says

The countries have officially launched talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement

By Reuters Published: Tue 26 Apr 2022, 9:55 PM

The United Arab Emirates and Turkey have officially launched talks on a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA), which is expected to double trade between the two nations, Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, tweeted on Tuesday.

"By cutting tariffs, promoting free movement of goods, facilitating capital flows and reducing trade barriers, we will make it easier than ever to do business. It will also underpin a new era of cooperation," he wrote.

The UAE is seeking broad free trade agreements, known as CEPAs, with several countries and has this year signed such pacts with India and Israel.