UAE stocks gain Dh8.3 billion on Friday

The company's revenue jumped 15 per cent to of Dh18 billion in H1 2022.
The UAE financial markets on Friday posted gains of around Dh8.3 billion in market cap driven by upbeat sentiments at the realty, banking and telecom sectors and cash inflows by institutions and individuals alike.
Realty and banking blue chips accounted for the lion's share of transactions that amounted to more than 14,700 worth around Dh1.67 billion over 353.7 million shares.
Dubai General Index (DFMGI) advanced 0.007 percent to 3,462.890 pts as blue-chip developer Emaar properties continued to hike, closing higher at Dh6.100 after drawing Dh155.9 million in cash flows.
Among other stocks, Emirates NBD, Dubai Islamic Bank, and TECOM increased 1.84 percent, 0.84 percent and 0.41 percent respectively.
Abu Dhabi index (FTFADGI) rose 0.133 percent to 10,035.060 pts, with conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC.AD), traded as ASMAK, closing slightly down at Dh341.00, after Dh312 million of liquidity and NBAD edging higher to Dh20.200.
Among other stocks, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank rose 1.32 percent to Dh9.200 and ADNOC Distribution moved higher to Dh4.690. — Wam
The company's revenue jumped 15 per cent to of Dh18 billion in H1 2022.
His latest was a set of moves to acquire a large stake in news channel NDTV
Investors include Goodwater Capital, Dubai Future District Fund, Rebel Fund, Trampoline VC, Zemu VC, some of the most prominent European family offices, as well as strategic angel investors.
Cloud-native business continuity and disaster recovery suite makes regional debut amid organisations’ renewed commitment to futureproofing operations and protecting significant gains made in their digital transformation programmes.
The project will specifically target vulnerable communities living in the degraded areas of Karakalpakstan, a republic within Uzbekistan.
Muna’s appointment represents an important – and very exciting - milestone in Mashreq’s journey.
Over 10,000 dnata assets — fleet of vehicles and equipment — at Dubai International and DWC airports will be covered by Al Saeedi as part of the agreement.
Sales of cast metal increased by 11 per cent to 1.31 million tonnes, compared to 1.18 million tonnes in the first half of 2021.