UAE, Omani firms sign partnership deal to nurture start-up entrepreneurs

UAE’s premium entrepreneurship centre and the Omani innovation development company ink collaborative partnership for development of innovative programs for start-up entrepreneurs

Al Jabr MENA and SD Centre for Entrepreneurship join hands to nurture start-up entrepreneurs in the region.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 3:24 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Oct 2022, 3:27 PM

SD Centre for Entrepreneurship Excellence and Muscat-based Al Jabr MENA have joined hands to create services and solutions to create a robust bridge for start-ups to scale and expand easily between the Sultanate of Oman and the United Arab Emirates markets that contributes approximately 31% of the GCC market’s GDP.

The collaboration shall enable the nurturing of existing and future entrepreneurs by providing them knowledge and support to garner greater market traction and build fruitful funding opportunities.

The expertise at SD Centre for Entrepreneurship of Excellence and the track record of Al Jabr MENA shall provide start-ups with the opportunity to operate in a structured environment to effectively unlock the market potential that the GCC has to offer.

The services offered by both the organisations will not only benefit nascent and start-up entrepreneurs in the region, but also international start-ups looking to scale in the GCC region.

The group involved in imparting the services will include entrepreneurs, researchers, accomplished business leaders and corporate executives internationally and from the regions.

Shailesh Dash, Founder and Director, SD Centre for Entrepreneurship Excellence, and Mohammed Al Wahaibi, CEO, Al Jabr MENA, after signing the partnership agreement. — Supplied photo

Strengthening entrepreneurship

Shailesh Dash, founder and director, SD Centre for Entrepreneurship Excellence, said partnership with Oman's one of the innovative entities will offer strengthen entrepreneurship culture and start-up ecosystem in the region.

“Given the necessity and importance for entrepreneurs to build a scalable business model from the beginning of their journey, it was imperative for our team to build regional bridges for our members,” he said.

“I am very excited to work with Al Jabr MENA to create a formalized expansion pathway for all entrepreneurs and mark our foray into providing our members a holistic platform that facilitiates the best chances for success,” Dash said.

Win-win collaboration

Mohammed Al Wahaibi, CEO, Al Jabr MENA, said the collaboration with the UAE's premier entrepreneurship centre will benefit the individuals and corporates.

“Our partnership with SD Centre for Entrepreneurship Excellence creates value for both our start-ups as well as start-ups in UAE looking for growth opportunities in Oman and the Middle East. Individuals and companies on both sides will gain knowledge, support, access to capital and market opportunities to scale their businesses in the region” he said.

“We want our current and future start-ups to succeed and scale, for that we will continually improve our offering and put in place robust support and collaboration opportunities,” Al Wahaibi said.

Both the organisations look forward to the impact that can be created through this collaboration for the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the region by empowering entrepreneurs supporting them with education, access to capital, mentorship, acquiring talent, access to market and collaboration opportunities, including handholding with regulator and government entities.

— business@khaleejtimes.com