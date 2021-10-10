UAE, Mexico agree on new plans to reinforce economic cooperation
The UAE-Mexico non-oil trade totalled $1.3 billion in 2020.
Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, held a meeting with Martha Delgado Peralta, Deputy Secretary of Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights at Mexico's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, to discuss developing economic and investment cooperation between the UAE and Mexico.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of the inauguration of the Mexico Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, with the participation of Dr Al Zeyoudi.
During the meeting, the sides agreed on new plans to reinforce their economic cooperation, as well as explore new opportunities and forge partnerships between Mexican companies and the Emirati business community, in all trade and investment areas.
Al Zeyoudi highlighted the strong partnership between the UAE and Mexico, a collaboration founded on a vital and renewable model of creating opportunities and sustainable partnerships, which is evidenced by the continuous development in their non-oil trade that totalled $1.3 billion in 2020.
He also highlighted the importance of drafting various joint partnership plans for the upcoming period and developing more flexible policies.
Peralta highlighted the strong economic ties between their countries and her country's keenness to boost their cooperation. She also stressed the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai, which is a key opportunity to expand the scope of their partnership.
The Mexican pavilion will see the participation of many business leaders, investors, entrepreneurs and professionals in specialist and advanced industries, she added. — Wam
