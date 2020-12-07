UAE-Israel trade set to reach $5 billion: DP World chairman

UAE-Israel Future Digital Economy Summit begins at Gitex Technology Week

Bilateral trade between the UAE and Israel will reach $5 billion as "there are plenty of opportunities", especially in technology, logistics and other industries, senior officials have said.

“We estimate at least $5 billion trade in the beginning between the UAE and Israel and it will increase as there are many opportunities. From the technology side, we see huge opportunities. We never looked at it earlier, but ... port facilities will allow us to link our ports in Europe to the Middle East," said Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World and Chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation.

He added that Israel is a "very well established market" with traders.

“People can look at the UAE as an important place to reach bigger markets. Within three hours of flight from Dubai, you can reach two billion people. And you find several flights from Dubai and other emirates daily to access these ... markets. You can fly and ship anything at any time of the day from the UAE to anywhere in the world,” Bin Sulayen said during the inaugural UAE-Israel Future Digital Economy Summit held during the Gitex Technology Week at the Dubai World Trade Centre on Monday.

This is the first summit involving Israeli technology companies in the UAE since the signing of Abraham Accords on September 15 in Washington DC.

Several major start-up technology companies from Israel are taking part in the ongoing 40th edition of the Gitex Technology Week.

The tech week is the biggest live in-person event in the UAE since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Reem Al Hashimy, the UAE’s Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director-General, Expo 2020 Dubai, said the future cannot be found based on old methods, "but with understanding and de-escalation".

“We want to part from the past and begin a relationship on the premise of dialogue and debate,” Al Hashimy said, while giving a welcome address at the summit on Monday.

