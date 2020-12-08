UAE investors look to move into India-UAE’s $7b food corridor
The corridor is expected to benefit two million farmers and create 200,000 jobs in India.
The UAE is currently evaluating investment opportunities in eight food parks in India, as the two countries work on a wider coalition on food security.
Juma Alkait, assistant undersecretary for International Trade Affairs Sector at the UAE’s Ministry of Economy, UAE said on Tuesday, “India is and has always been an important partner of the UAE. Eight food parks are currently being evaluated for a proposed project. We are looking on to collaborate on numerous projects on the India – UAE food corridor.”
He was speaking at the inaugural session of the UAE India Food Security Summit organised by the Consulate General of India in Dubai on Tuesday, December 8.
The proposed UAE-India food corridor initiative is projected to draw investments of up to $7 billion from the Emirates to the Subcontinent. The corridor is expected to benefit two million farmers and create 200,000 jobs in India by managing food supply chains and through the establishment of logistics infrastructure and major agricultural projects, said Alkait.
Speaking at the opening session, Dr Ahmed Al Banna, Ambassador of UAE to India said, “UAE- India food security summit is an important one, one that is close to both of our nations. Even in the crucial times of COVID-19, the relations have become stronger.”
Al Banna also praised India’s recently launched Production Linked Incentive (PIL) which provides manufacturers incentives on sales from manufacturing and processing units within the country. “The scheme will boost trade relations in all major sectors, including the food sector,” he added.
Pavan Kapoor, Indian Ambassador to the UAE said, “India’s export of agri-commodities has increased by 23 per cent during the first three months of the pandemic in comparison to figures from last year. India exported USD 3.42 billion worth of Agri-Products during March-May this year in comparison USD 2.8 billion during the same time period last year.” — dhanusha@khaleejtimes.com
-
Business
Dubai-based GIFS allocates $1B for projects...
ABiQ is tracking over $4 trillion worth of active project... READ MORE
-
Business
Smart Dubai launches Integration Platform as a...
UAE PASS, iPaaS allows users to easily onboard, search, and discover... READ MORE
-
KT Network
Hotel owners from the Middle East feature in Forbes list of World's...
The published list contains names of prominent business personalities from across the MENA region.
READ MORE
-
Business
Etihad Airways launches first Aircraft Carbon...
The initiative is the start of the airline’s journey to reduce... READ MORE
-
Economy
UAE's GDP to grow 3.6% in 2021: Central Bank
Total packages worth Dh388 billion ($105.6 billion) have been... READ MORE
-
Transport
Abu Dhabi toll gates: Over 70,000 residents...
Accounts can be created online or via the Darb app. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid-19 vaccine: Residents 'relieved' after...
They called the jab a 'confidence booster'. READ MORE
-
Transport
Exclusive: Inside centre that monitors Dubai...
Intelligent Traffic System in Dubai's Al Barsha was opened by Sheikh... READ MORE
Government
Sheikh Mohammed issues new Dubai law on civil aviation
12 December 2020
Technology
Revealed: Top 3 selling smartphones in the UAE
12 December 2020
News
Sheikh Mohammed invites world to experience UAE’s winter
12 December 2020
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of December 6
81 votes | 6 December 2020
Entertainment
Exclusive: Fauda became a bridge between Arabs, Jews