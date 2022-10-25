UAE Government revenues increased by 26% in 2021

Social contributions rose 5% from Dh12.9 billion in 2020 to Dh13.5 billion during the year

In terms of net lending / borrowing, the results showed a significant increase at the federal level.

By WAM Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 5:12 PM

The Ministry of Finance (MoF) on Tuesday released the preliminary government finance statistics data for year 2021, in accordance with the criteria of the Government Finance Statistics Manual issued by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This comes in line with the Open Data Policy set by the UAE.

During 2021, the revenues at the federal level increased by 26 per cent, from Dh367.9 billion in 2020 to Dh463.9 billion in 2021. Social contributions also rose by 5 per cent from Dh12.9 billion in 2020 to Dh13.5 billion in 2021.

The value of other revenues (including interests received, dividends, rents, sales of goods and services, fines, penalties, and other transfers) increased by 24 per cent from Dh203.8 billion in 2020 to Dh251.8 billion in 2021.

Expenditures rise

Additionally, expenditures saw a 1 per cent increase from Dh399.5 billion in 2020 to Dh402.4 billion in 2021. On the other hand, capital expenditures decreased by 57 percent from Dh46.5 billion in 2020 to Dh20.0 billion in 2021.

Current expenses increased by 8 per cent from Dh353.0 billion in 2020 to Dh382.4 billion in 2021. This includes workers' compensation, use of goods and services, consumption of fixed capital, interest paid, subsidies, grants, social benefits, and other transfers.

In terms of net lending / borrowing, the results showed a significant increase at the federal level; while the results for 2020 showed a deficit of Dh31.7 billion, it achieved a surplus of Dh61.5 billion in 2021.

Net lending / borrowing measures governments' ability to lend or their need to borrow, and is considered an indicator of the financial impact of government activity on the economy.