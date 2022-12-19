UAE central bank sees GDP growth at 7.6% this year, 3.9% in 2023

By Reuters Published: Mon 19 Dec 2022, 4:52 PM

The UAE's central bank expects real gross domestic product growth of 7.6 per cent this year, an upward revision of more than a percentage point, while lowering expectations for growth next year, state news agency Wam said on Monday.

Real GDP was expected to grow 3.9 per cent in 2023, revised down from a previous estimate. The UAE’s economy minister said earlier this month GDP is expected to grow 6.5 per cent this year, and more than seven per cent next year. — Reuters