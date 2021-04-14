Business
Logo
 
HOME > Business

Tristar Transport withdraws IPO due to poor response

Waheed Abbas/Dubai
Filed on April 14, 2021
Tristar Transport had launched its share sale on April 4 and was planned to close on April 15. — Wam

The board and existing shareholders believe that greater returns can be realised executing Tristar’s current growth strategy.

Dubai-based Tristar Transport, a logistics company, on Wednesday said it has cancelled its initial public offering (IPO) plan due to poor response from the investors.

The company said in a statement that its board and existing shareholders have decided to withdraw its planned IPO on the Dubai Financial Market as existing shareholders’ expectations were not met.

“The board and existing shareholders believe that greater returns can be realised executing Tristar’s current growth strategy under the established shareholder structure,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

The company had launched its share sale on April 4 and was planned to close on April 15.

The company had expected to raise between Dh438 million and Dh537 million as part of its primary offering and another Dh90 to Dh240 million from a secondary offering.

Bank of America Securities and Citigroup were appointed coordinators and joint bookrunners on the deal. — waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Business
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /article/20050715/ARTICLE/307159980/1036 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
-->
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 