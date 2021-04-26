Thumbay Group's Campus to Corporate Internship programme launched

Programme to provide hands on experience along with visa, certification and stipend in various sectors of Thumbay group.

Thumbay Group founder president Dr Thumbay Moideen officially launched the Campus to Corporate Internship programme to benefit freshers build their career.

The group offers young professionals a opportunity to gain valuable experience, through its Campus to Corporate programme aimed at training and mentoring fresh talent.

“We’ve created a programme and environment that enables [interns] to be successful and thrive in their career and as well as in their future jobs,” said group CHRO Suraj Padmanabhan.

The Thumbay Group internship Programme offers highly motivated individuals an opportunity to be exposed to the mission and work of Thumbay Group, and be a part of the largest private Academic Network of Hospitals, Clinics, Pharmacies and Labs.

The interns can join various departments like Information Technology, Medical Records, Front Desk, Accounts & Finance, Quality, Sales, Human resource, Guest Services, Public Relations, Logistics, Media & Communications, Call Centre, Maintenance and Various other Areas Suitable to Grow their Career.

Selected interns will be offered short-term temporary contracts this also encourages individuals to bring new perspectives and innovative ideas, while improving skills in a diverse and highly stimulating environment. The interns will be provided with visa and stipend as per the laws in the UAE. Many of them will also be employed permanently in various departments of Thumbay Group.

The Thumbay Group has always been in the forefront of contributing to education, healthcare and research in the UAE .

Thumbay Group is a UAE–based diversified international business conglomerate, founded in 1998 in Ajman with operations across 20 sectors and having its core business in education, healthcare, and medical research having 3,500 staff from 50 countries and educating 2,000 students from 86 countries and treating patients from 185 Countries. — business@khaleejtimes.com