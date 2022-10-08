Technology sector sees rise in collaborative employment

Techies are improving their prospects by upskilling for better paid jobs in future.

By H. P. Ranina Published: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 4:19 PM

Question: I read in the press that some well known IT companies are taking stern action against their employees who indulge in moonlighting and work for others after office hours. Is it legally possible to take action in such cases and would it not infringe upon a person’s personal rights?

The debate over moonlighting especially in the IT sector has now reached the doors of the Government. The official view is that freelancing after office hours should not be done at the cost of contractual obligations. However, it is felt that the corporate sector should be ready for a new era of collaborative employment. Most young techies have confidence in themselves and want to monetise and create more value out of their own skills.

According to the minister of the IT Ministry in India, the present generation believes in employee-entrepreneurships and therefore there is a structural shift in the mindsets and attitudes of the young tech workforce. According to him, any captive model will not succeed in this day and age. Several enlightened employers expect their employees to be entrepreneurial while serving them. In course of time there will be a community of product builders who will divide their time on multiple projects. Most young techies who go in for moonlighting do so not just for earning extra income but also to imbibe new skills when they work for others which they do not get to acquire in their full time job. By upskilling themselves, they improve their prospects for better paid jobs in future.

Telephone privacy norms are violated as no legal action is being taken against the offenders. Is anything being done to remedy the situation and protect the interest of the public at large?

Legislation is proposed to be introduced shortly in the Indian Parliament which would replace the 140-year old Indian Telegraphs Act. The proposed legislation is being drafted after taking into account the views of the public and Ministries of the Government. The objective is to secure the interest of the public.

The feedback received so far emphasises the need for having penal provisions in case of violation of guidelines on the privacy of telecom users. Violators of the legislation will first be given an opportunity to take remedial measures and to refrain from offensive action in a time bound manner. This will allow rectification of genuine mistakes and minor violations. If there is failure to take remedial measures within the stipulated time period, penalties would be levied. The legislation will therefore have a carrot and stick approach to ensure that only repetitive violations are subjected to stiff penalties.

The price of pharmaceutical products has been steadily rising not only in India but worldwide. Are measures being taken to alleviate the hardship on poorer sections of society?

Steps are being taken to make essential pharmaceutical products and devices affordable. Several antibiotics, painkillers and therapeutic drugs which are used to treat chronic illnesses are to be included in the National List of Essential Medicines. Those products and devices listed in the NLEM can only be sold at prices which are fixed by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority. Those which are not in the list will be allowed a maximum annual price increase of ten percent.

Medicines which are used for the treatment of diabetes and some critical vaccines are also to be included in the NLEM. The Ministry of Health is taking steps to ensure that medicines used for chronic illnesses are available in adequate quantities with assured quality. Manufacturers of these products will be required to fix the price using a formula prescribed by the Government. The ceiling price calculation will be based on the simple averaging of the market prices of different brands of medicines having a market share of atleast one percent.

H. P. Ranina is a practicing lawyer, specialising in tax and exchange management laws of India. Views expressed are his own and do not reflect the newspaper’s policy.