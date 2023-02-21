Original sealed iPhone fetches record-breaking $63,356 at auction

The agreement will provide businesses with preferential banking services including efficient bank account opening for ADGM-licensed entities, including technology SMEs, Digital Assets companies, funds, and corporations
A factory-sealed first generation iPhone has sold for a record-breaking $63,356 (Dh232,698.35) at an auction on Sunday.
Original iPhones have fetched exorbitant amounts at auctions before - but never this much. According to 9to5Mac, the last original sealed iPhone auction saw the device being sold for $35,414 - almost half the record-breaking price.
According to media reports, the phone belonged to Karen Green, who received it as a gift from a friend over 15 years ago.
She did not use it because the phone did not support her service provider at the time. Over the years, she considered selling it but decided to hold out after she saw just how much original, sealed iPhones were going for at auctions.
Bidding started at $2,500 but eventually went for over 25 times that price.
