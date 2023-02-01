Samsung intensifies smartphone competition with S23 series launch

South Korean tech giant introduces its new flagship devises — S23 Ultra, S23+ and S23

by Muzaffar Rizvi Published: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 10:05 PM Last updated: Wed 1 Feb 2023, 10:10 PM

Samsung Electronics has intensified smartphone competition as it unveiled the latest generation of Galaxy smartphones — the Galaxy S23 lineup, in San Francisco.

The Seoul-based tech giant launched its new flagship devices — high-end S23 Ultra, the bigger size S23+ and the base model S23 — with the most advanced processor, a massive front camera and a striking design produced with more recycled materials than any other Samsung Galaxy smartphone.

The 'Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform for Galaxy' unleashes a premium device with AI, future-ready mobile gaming experience and sustained game play with the world's fastest mobile graphics. The S23 Ultra's graphics and AI performance is faster by more than 40 per cent to balance performance and power for photography, videography, low-battery gaming and more.

Galaxy S23 Ultra's most advanced camera, next-level gaming performance, and more eco-conscious design come together in the South Korean's leading tech brand, which reported nearly 70 per cent decline in quarterly profit to $3.5 billion due to weak global economy.

Fast autofocus

Galaxy S23 series introduces fast autofocus and the South Korean tech brand's first super HDR selfie camera, jumping from 30fps to 60fps, for better front-facing images and videos.

"The most impactful technology is measured, not just by what it enables for people today, but also how it contributes to a better future," said TM Roh, president and head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics.

200MP camera introduced

The world's leading smartphone manufacturer introduced a major upgrade over the S22 Ultra's 108 megapixels (MP) wide camera as the S23 Ultra boasts a new 200MP adaptive pixel sensor, giving Samsung a strong competitors to the iPhone 14 Pro series' 48MP main camera.

The epic camera gives users more freedom to explore their creativity with cinematic Nightography videos with transformative AI.

S23 Ultra, comes with an embedded S Pen, offers more possibilities for productivity, note taking and hobbies.

New standard-bearers

"Galaxy S23 Ultra and the entire Galaxy S series line-up are the new standard-bearers of a trustworthy premium smartphone experience. We are redefining peak performance by merging power and lasting innovation in devices that have less environmental impact," TM Roh said.

The new S series is the first to market Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, adding heightened durability for long-term use. It will be loaded with four generation of OS upgrades and five years of security updates to ensure the longevity of the devices.

The vanilla Galaxy S23 will charge at 25W and takes just 30 minutes for up to 50 per cent battery charging, while the two higher-end models (S23 Ultra and S23+) will support up to 45W of power and takes around 30 minutes for up to 65 per cent charging. These are the same figures as last year's Galaxy S22 series, meaning a full charge will take just over an hour on all three models.

New models to hit shelves on Feb 17

All three models — Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 — will hit the stores' shelves on February 17, 2023. The new devices come in four colours — Phantom Black, Cream, Green and Lavender, as well as additional exclusive colours that are only available to order on Samsung.com.

Galaxy S23 Ultra Galaxy S23 + Galaxy S23 Display 6.8-inch QHD+ Edge 6.6-inch FHD+ 6.1-inch FHD+ Dimensions 78.1x163.4x8.9mm 76.2x157.8x7.6mm 70.9x146.3x7.6mm Weight 234g 196g 168g Camera 12MP Ultra-wide camera; 200MP wide camera, 10MP Telephoto camera, 12MP Front Camera 12MP Ultra-wide camera; 50MP wide camera, 10MP Telephoto camera, 12MP front camera 12MP Ultra-wide camera; 50MP wide camera, 10MP Telephoto camera, 12MP front camera AP Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Memory 12GB + 1TB, 12 + 512GB 8+ 512GB, 8 + 256GB + + 256GB Battery 5,000mAh 4,700mAh 3,900mAh

