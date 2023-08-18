New WhatsApp update for sharing photos announced; here's how it works

Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center, in collaboration with the ICT Fund, is selecting 8 youth ambassadors to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs
Social media messaging platform WhatsApp has announced that users will now be able to send a photograph in HD.
Users of the messaging application have been delighted to hear that they will now be able to choose an option where they can choose to send a photograph in high definition.
In a Facebook post, Meta CEO, Mark Zuckerberg announced that users will be able to select the option before sending a photo. The Meta Founder even uploaded a video of a demonstration.
In the video, it can be seen that after selecting a picture to send via WhatsApp, users will be able to see an option on the top right. Once they click on it, a pop-up will appear asking them if they want to send the picture in HD.
Earlier, WhatsApp was said to be working on a multi-account feature for android beta users, according to a WABetaInfo report.
The proposed feature will allow users to access multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device. It is currently under testing and has not been released to users.
