WhatsApp announces new feature: Soon, edit your messages after sending them

Ever sent a WhatsApp message with an embarrassing typo? Fret no more, the social media messaging app will soon allow users to edit their messages.
In a blog post on the WhatsApp website, the platform announced the update.
In order to make a change, a user can long-press a message and choose the option 'Edit'. This will be possible for up to 15 minutes after sending the message.
If edited, the messages will display 'edited' alongside them, so that the receiver can be aware that changes were made to the original message. However, the edit histrory will not be visible.
These messages will also be protected by end-to-end encryption, just like other messages over the application.
Users will be able to access this feature soon, in the coming weeks.
