Got more than one WhatsApp number? Soon, manage multiple accounts from the same device

The feature is under development and will only be available to test for some users to begin with

WhatsApp is said to be working on a multi-account feature for android beta users, according to a WABetaInfo report.

The messaging application which had recently introduced a feature called 'Companion Mode' allowing a single account to be accessed on multiple devices, is now said to be working on a new feature.

The proposed feature will allow users to access multiple WhatsApp accounts on a single device.

It is currently under testing and has not been released to users.

According to the report, the feature was spotted through the WhatsApp Business beta for Android 2.23.13.5 update. There is no indication that it will be exclusive for business purposes only, making the possibility of it being available to everyone higher.

Users will be given the option of adding multiple accounts on their device, and switching between them whenever they would like to.They can also log out of any account at any given time.

Why multiple accounts?

The feature has been created with the aim of providing users a single platform to manage different conversations and groups. Rather than switching to different applications, users can manage their personal, as well as professional interactions through a single platform.

With this feature, users will also not have to go through the additional hassle of separately logging into different devices with the same account, something that is often experienced while logging into 'WhatsApp Web'.

This separation also gives users the added benefit of managing notifications and maintaining privacy.

According to the report, the multi-account feature is under development and it will be released to beta testers in a future update of the app.

