Elon Musk says he has found a new CEO for Twitter

She will be taking charge in six weeks, Musk says in a tweet without naming the new head

By Reuters Published: Fri 12 May 2023, 1:25 AM

Twitter CEO Elon Musk said on Thursday that he has found a new chief executive for the social media platform without naming his replacement.

"Excited to announce that I've hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!," Musk said in a tweet.

Musk said he will transition to being "exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops".

The move is likely to allay Tesla investors' concerns, who have been increasingly worried about the time that Musk is devoting to turning around Twitter. Musk also runs rocket company SpaceX.

Tesla Inc shares jumped 2.4 per cent in volume spike on the news.

Musk, who said in November he expected to reduce his time at Twitter and eventually find a new leader to run the social media company, has previously not named any prospective candidates.

The billionaire's first two weeks as the new Twitter owner in October were marked by rapid change. He quickly fired Twitter's previous CEO Parag Agrawal and other senior leaders and then laid off half its staff in November.

Musk, a self-proclaimed free speech absolutist has said he took over Twitter to prevent the platform from becoming an echo chamber for hate and division.

He also said he would "defeat" spam bots on Twitter, a key area of his tussle with Twitter's board over his back and forth on the $44 billion buyout of the company.