Stanton & Partners opens global headquarters in Dubai

Dubai – Global private jet sales firm Stanton & Partners Aviation has opened its global headquarters in Dubai.

In addition to its US and Latin America headquarters in Florida, the aviation firm also operates in Geneva, Johannesburg, Hong Kong and London.

“We are honoured to announce our presence in Dubai; a well-renowned destination for ultra-high-net-worth individuals from across the globe and a mature hub for regional private aviation… We believe our global network and expertise will be instrumental in delivering private aircrafts; when listing an aircraft, we typically receive two strong offers within the first 30 days prior to it being advertised,” said its founder Allan Stanton.

“Our ultra-high-net-worth clients have always requested a very distinctive set of specifications for their jets, befitting their personal and professional needs,” stated Allan Stanton.

“Since safety, security and ease of movement have become of great importance in the post-Covid world, we predict a surge in the purchase of private aircraft with more exacting requirements; and Knight Frank survey clearly proves this by stating that 43 per cent of India’s ultra-wealthy travellers are more likely to consider private aviation in future,” he said.

