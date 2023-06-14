Sheraa’s ‘Access Sharjah Challenge’ spotlights 10 breakthrough start-ups

Successful start-ups to receive exclusive commercial deals valued at Dh250,000

The Access Sharjah Challenge' has received entries from 22 countries from around the globe. — Supplied photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 14 Jun 2023, 5:55 PM

The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Centre (Sheraa) has announced the top 10 start-ups for their fifth edition of the ‘Access Sharjah Challenge’ (ASC), which aims to identify and support innovative start-ups that are addressing pressing environmental issues, in line with the UAE naming 2023 “The Year of Sustainability”.

After receiving entries from 22 countries from around the globe, a thorough shortlisting process has revealed an impressive array of frontrunning start-ups to establish their businesses within Sharjah. The companies representing eight different nations — namely, Germany, Spain, US, Hungary, Poland, Isle of Man, India and the UAE — have already raised $25.4 million collectively, and showcase a diverse selection of visionary solutions they aim to bring to Sharjah.

ASC 2023, endorsed by the UAE Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, and in partnership with Beeah Group and Sharjah Sustainable City, comprises two focus areas, “Transforming Waste Management’’ and “Achieving Net Zero” respectively, and aims to identify feasible solutions for urban environmental challenges.

The winning start-ups from each partner challenge will be announced on June20 at the Sheraa Sustainability Forum, an event dedicated to showcasing and celebrating impactful initiatives that contribute to a greener future in the UAE and the world at large. Aligned with the nation’s environmental objectives, the forum serves as a platform for government entities, corporates, start-ups and academia to come together and demonstrate their commitment to driving positive change and fostering a more environmentally conscious society.

The successful start-ups will be awarded exclusive commercial deals valued at Dh250,000, along with the opportunity to launch their solutions in Sharjah. This will allow them to take advantage of the many incentives and benefits the emirate presents, while creating job opportunities for the highly capable talent on offer, as well as contributing to the local economy and infrastructure. Additionally, the winners will also receive comprehensive business setup support and the chance to participate in the UAE’s Year of Sustainability initiatives in the lead up to the 28th Session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28).