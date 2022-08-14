Sheraa roundtable hosts emirate’s SME community to discuss new strategies for growth

The growth in the profit by Dh62.01 million attributed to the continued strong performance of the group’s manufacturing, contracting and services segment
The Sharjah Entrepreneurship Center (Sheraa) recently organised a community roundtable for Emirati entrepreneurs across diverse sectors to identify opportunities and gaps in venture building and gain a better understanding of the innovative measures required to create sustainable value in globally competitive markets.
At the roundtable, Sheraa engaged directly with the entrepreneurial community to gain better understanding about the challenges they face as entrepreneurs and to help develop founder-first programmes and solutions that empowers them to fulfil their aspirations. The roundtable, held ahead of the Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival, also ties in with Sheraa’s goal to bring together changemakers from diverse sectors to connect, grow, and promote positive change in the region’s leading entrepreneurial hub.
Held in the presence of Najla Al Midfa, CEO of Sheraa, at the entity’s headquarters at the Sharjah Research Technology and Innovation Park (SRTIP), 15 Emirati founders in the SME sector shared their unique challenges including gaining access to target markets, availability of capital, opportunities to showcase their ideas, and connecting with the right collaborators to build and grow their ventures.
Founders operating in various sectors including sports, entertainment, beauty and fashion, F&B, wellness, and events management, also discussed the challenges of developing a customer base, managing workflow, financial planning, and strategies for scaling, amongst others. The founders called for greater opportunities to raise brand awareness and showcase their products and services to generate better interest in their ventures, in addition to securing potential investments to help them expand and grow.
Founders in early and growth stage companies at Sheraa’s community roundtable emphasised that facilitating access to target markets will help in developing agile solutions in response to market changes and the changing needs of consumers.
The Emirati entrepreneurs also highlighted the crucial role of universities in underpinning innovation and called on the need to tap into their talent and resources to foster fast-growth entrepreneurial ventures that transform industries and open completely new markets. The founders further discussed ways to enhance collaboration amongst SME entrepreneurs to ensure growth and sustainability in a highly competitive environment.
Following the roundtable discussions, the entrepreneurs were introduced to Sheraa’s Membership Program to facilitate the transformation of their impactful ideas into successful businesses.
Second quarter net operating income of Dh6 million compared to Dh24 million in Q1 2022 mainly due to lower trading revenues; Net loss attributable to shareholders of Dh170 million in Q2 2022 compared to net income of Dh6 million in Q1 2022
The UAE, the company’s largest market, saw high growth in merchant payments processed from domestic consumers at 20 per cent year on year, and payments from international visitors growing 92 per cent
The company's strong balance sheet will support the company’s growth strategy, including investments in digital and technological infrastructure as well as its active merger and acquisition pipeline
The company’s revenue increased 31 per cent to Dh1.041 billion as compared to Dh792 million in first half of 2021 while its operating costs dropped 16 per cent
Kashkari sticks to his view of 3.9% Fed funds rate at end-2022; Evans sees 3.4% policy rate this year; Both push back on market expectation for rate cuts next year; Inflation, employment data to determine size of Sept rate hike
Approval would save time, money on Asian routes; Q2 net profit $100m versus loss of $81m a year ago; Revenue up sharply, but still below Q2 in 2019
The transaction includes solar power projects in Turkey’s Karapanar and Gaziantep regions and a wind power project in Ankara