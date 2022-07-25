Sharjah Airport witnesses 6 million passengers in first half of 2022

Al Midfa: The figures reiterate the trust and confidence travelers place on Sharjah Airport

Sharjah Airport handled over 96,000 tonnes of cargo during the first half of 2022.

Mon 25 Jul 2022

Sharjah Airport has witnessed a 142.74 per cent rise in the passenger traffic during the first half of 2022, accounting for approximately six million travellers. This substantial growth from 2,449 million travellers in first half of 2021 illustrates the confidence that customers have in the service and assistance provided by the airport.

Additionally, the airport saw a considerable growth in the number of flights, with a total of 41,189 aircrafts operating in H1 compared to 21,709 in the same period of last year, registering an increase of 89.73 per cent.

Between January and June, Sharjah Airport handled over 96,000 tonnes of cargo, accounting for an increase of 50.39 per cent, compared to 63,844 tons the previous year.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Airport Authority, said the considerable growth in the number of travelers using our airport solidifies the Emirate of Sharjah as a preferred destination for travel and business.

“The figures also represent the confidence and trust that a large number of travelers place in Sharjah Airport. Our continuous efforts to offer leading innovative services and gaining the satisfaction of passengers guarantee a safe and distinguished travel experience. This is mainly achieved in collaboration with our strategic partners, the various stakeholder and service providers at Sharjah Airport, as well as the key role of the airline community, including Air Arabia, the UAE national carrier based in Sharjah Airport, who has successfully recommenced their operations to various destinations in their network, which has resulted in the growing number of passengers in the Airport,” he said.

"As part of our efforts to position Sharjah Airport as one of the best airports in the region, Sharjah Airport Authority is eager to invest in smart services and solutions that meet the highest international standards, in order to attract more foreign airlines, strengthen our strategic alliances, and maintain the steady rise in the number of passengers,” he said.

Al Midfa further added: “As a result of increased demand for travel through Sharjah Airport, particularly in light of the expansion of the network of destinations served by the airport, the positive growth in travel rates is expected to continue in the second half of 2022 as well.”

Sharjah Airport Authority is relentlessly working towards achieving its strategy, aimed at improving the travel experience of the passengers and enhancing the airport's competitiveness at regional and global levels, by launching more innovative initiatives that provide a more comfortable, smooth and enjoyable travel experience.

