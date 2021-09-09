Selfdrive launches smart mobility app

Users get to select from 65 different car models across 15 car brands from 45 different locations in the UAE within three hours.

Selfdrive, an entity of Pinewoods Technology Services has launched an all-in-one smart mobility app. The app is serving as a game-changer for the car rental space offering its users a seamless, reliable, and convenient mechanism to rent a car on demand. The cutting-edge mobile app provides direct access to dealership fleet to its users, allowing them to rent a car by the day, subscribe by the month or lease a car up to 3 years, offering complete flexibility in booking duration.

The company to date has served over 50k customers and witnessed a 30 per cent month on month growth in customer base in the past six months.

The app is built on a proprietary tech foundation concept, search –select – pay, that uses machine learning and artificial intelligence to match customers profile with the cars that they would like to drive, making selection process and renting a car an absolutely seamless experience.

This app is available to download on Android and IOS, which offers users the option to select from 65 different car models across 15 different car brands from 45 different locations in the UAE within three hours. Some of the key brands available to rent are Nissan, Toyota, Mitsubishi, Renault, Mazda, Infinity, Volkswagen (VW), BMW and many more.

Soham Shah, CEO and Co-founder of Selfdrive said: “As one of the largest car rental service providers in the UAE, we strive to offer exceptional service to our customers every step of the way. We bring together exclusive offers on the app starting from Dh49 per day and Dh999 per month. That’s not all, with the launch of ‘Lease Pro’ in this app, users can now rent a brand new ‘Zero Km’ car under its 12 –24 –36 months subscription that would be exclusively registered on demand by the car dealer.”

“The smart mobility platform is a testament of our commitment to curate best deals on cars direct from the dealership, whilst making it possible for anyone to rent a car on demand and get it delivered too. This alleviates the hassle of going through multiple car rental agencies to find the best car models and rates on offer,” added Shah.

Selfdrive app will host Expo 2020 related services that will be available under its car subscription platform, which would oversee exclusive car models and deals for 6 months with no commitments and early return penalty.

“The app is well equipped to align with the growing demand that EXPO 2020 will bring to the automotive sector in the country. We are confident that the app will hit its 500k mark in the first 90 days of its launch, given the digital rental and leasing business is set to grow with the UAE now being open to events,” concluded Shah.

The Car rental market accounted for $86 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $131 billion by 2026, projecting a CAGR of about 7 per cent during the forecast period.

Selfdrive launched in 2017 is the UAE’s largest car rental tech platform that has crossed 2000 cars on road. It serves 95 different nationalities and has over $300 million in asset under its management.

The mobility platform has already partnered with top six banks across the UAE to offer exclusive card discounts to its customers making it more accessible . The app has created a new avenue for users to have easy access to mobility, serving as the classic definition of a disruptive technology.

