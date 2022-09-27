Scopernia launches Imagin3 Studio to address demand for Web3, metaverse

Imagin3 will help businesses tap into a $30 trillion metaverse market potential, while also actively contributing to the Dubai Metaverse Strategy.

Published: Tue 27 Sep 2022, 9:19 PM

Scopernia, a leading Dubai-based management consultancy, has launched a dedicated vertical called Imagin3 Studio to cater to the region’s growing Web3 and metaverse demand, help companies future-proof their product and service offerings, and boost the UAE’s burgeoning metaverse economy.

Imagin3 Studio will aid Dubai’s vision to become the metaverse capital of the world by helping organisations enter and engage with the metaverse through a hub for real-time Web3 experiences. The studio aims to be the preferred partner for organizations looking to leverage the third iteration of the World Wide Web, which is based on decentralised, permissionless, and transparent blockchain-based technologies alongside digital identity ownership, that form the foundation of the metaverse, NFTs, and cryptocurrencies.

Speaking about the Imagin3 Studio launch, Managing Partner at Scopernia, Jérémy Denisty, said: “First impressions matter. As such, we have created the perfect first touchpoint for organisations to comprehend the metaverse and test how it can benefit their offerings, their stakeholder interactions, and eventually their bottom line. The studio will achieve this by offering access to the world's most advanced and connected ecosystems alongside a dynamic and enabling environment, where the business community can thrive within the metaverse.”

Imagin3 Studio’s parent firm Scopernia is already working with notable names in the region, such as Chalhoub Group, Dubai Chambers, Majid Al Futtaim, TUMI, Trafalgar Luxury Group, GSK, Engie, and Level Shoes. Following its launch, Imagine3 Studio will embark on a holistic Web3 approach, which involves education, strategy, conceptualisation, and implementation, as well as the integration of metaverse experiences into the brands’ customer offerings.

In-depth integration with Web3 could not only open doors to enhanced digital integrations, community-building, loyalty programmes, and events, but also opens potential new business models and completely redefine current working models.

The founding partner at Scopernia, Dado Van Peteghem, said: “The dawn of a new digital age brings with it new opportunities for growth. The intersections of content, commerce, and new-age technologies will have a multiplier effect soon. Imagine3 Studio is ready for such a change and will accelerate sustainable business growth by guiding firms on how to reinvent their existing brands, understand new business models, and elevate strategies to be future fit.”

Through the Dubai Metaverse Strategy, the emirate has already set out a comprehensive future-proofed plan to add more than 40,000 virtual jobs and $4 billion in value to the UAE within the next five years. Globally, the metaverse market is projected to reach up to $30 trillion within 15 years. Given this potential, the strategy was launched to attract more than 1,000 companies to the fields of blockchain and metaverse.

To start planning for such a future, businesses will need to pivot from the two-dimensional transactional nature of Web2.0 and welcome three-dimensionally integrated hardware tools, cloud-based infrastructure, as well as a forward-facing connected workforce.

With the Imagin3 Studio launch, Scopernia will thus help businesses in the region leverage Web3 and the metaverse to create their own advantages in highly competitive markets.

