Rubrik to triple investments in UAE and Saudi Arabia

by Waheed Abbas Published: Tue 26 Oct 2021, 8:11 PM Last updated: Tue 26 Oct 2021, 8:13 PM

The US-headquartered Rubrik, which offers data management, protection and backup solution as well as disaster recovery and ransomware protection services, is heavily focused on the Middle East region as it will triple its investment in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and double its presence across the Gulf region, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Mohammed Al Tamimi, regional director for Middle East, Turkey and North Africa at Rubrik, said this huge investment shows the potential this region offers. While speaking on the sidelines of Digibank 2021 conference in Dubai on Tuesday, he said there are massive opportunities for the cloud.

“This region is young and hungry for the cloud. We are noticing a lot of companies are moving towards the public, private and hybrid cloud. We have partnered with leading telco companies that offer in-company cloud. By using our solutions, companies have been able to fully restore and survive ransomware attacks,” he said.

The company recently announced a ransomware recovery warranty of up to $5 million for those using its technology and solutions. “This warranty will give more peace of mind to customers and it’s a global warranty.”

“Ransomware attacks are increasing big time and it’s a billions of dollars business to hackers. Previously, hackers were encrypting production and customers restored the data from the backup. But now they are encrypting traditional backup as well. And if the backup is encrypted, then the game is over for the company because this is the last line of defence for firms. So we say don’t pay the ransom if you use our technology. We can help firms restore and recover data using our technology,” he added.

