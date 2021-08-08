Yusuffali attends first event since chopper crash, opens new outlet
Lulu Group chief looks to have fully recovered from the spine surgery he underwent following the miraculous escape from the accident in April.
Businessman Yusuffali M.A. attended his first event since his chopper crash as LuLu Group opened a hypermarket in Ajman.
Yusuffali looked to have fully recovered from the spine surgery he underwent following the miraculous escape from the accident in April.
Yusuffali underlined that the opening of the LuLu Group’s 212th hypermarket and third in Ajman was testimony to its commitment to the progress of the UAE.
“LuLu Group has continued to expand and invest in the UAE’s future even through the challenging pandemic months,” said the LuLu Group chairman and managing director.
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, chairman, Ajman Ports and Customs, commended the Group’s engagement with nation-building.
“It is the efforts of business leaders such as Yusuffali and the resilience of the LuLu Group, which will help our future recovery and growth. The success of the Group’s expansion plans speaks of investment in the progress of UAE and in this case, the emirate of Ajman,” Al Nuaimi noted.
The 70,000-square feet facility over two floors is located in Nuaimia. It is a full-fledged supermarket and department store.
Yusuffali added: “As the world prepares to rebuild after the pandemic, LuLu Group will continue to put its energy and faith into the vision of the leaders of UAE and be a part of the march forward.”
-- ashwani@khaleejtimes.com
-
Retail
