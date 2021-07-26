Women watch enthusiasts have a great 'time' at Rivoli Group's Omega pop-up shops

Timeless collections, exclusive customer service embody elegance of brands

Rivoli Group created a unique shopping experience with a pop-up boutique concept in Dubai, showcasing high-end jewellery watch pieces by Omega.

The shops, which opened on July 1 at Mirdif City Centre and on July 13 at Mall of the Emirates, was aimed at ladies with a penchant for luxury Swiss watches and jewellery by Omega, a brand that has always been at the forefront of creating exclusive timepieces for women and is known for elegant and fashion-forward designs.

Guests were taken through a myriad of timepieces and timeless collections while also being treated to complementary drinks. The boutique's ambience reflected Omega's elegance and the entire experience and exclusive customer service was as expected from Rivoli Group, a leader and innovator in watch, jewellery and eyewear retail.

“We have had a long-standing partnership with Omega as their representative in this market and as one of the largest premium watch retailers in the GCC region, Rivoli has always sought to create innovative customer experiences. Pop-up stores allow customers to get intimate with a brand and we wanted to bring that vibe to our audience. A unique retail activation such as these pop-up boutiques is just one amongst many of our upcoming customer-centric engagements that we hope to continuously bring to our discerning shoppers," Ramesh Prabhakar, vice-chairman and managing partner of Rivoli Group, said in a statement.

“Our goal was to create something that motivates shoppers to engage at a very personalised level with the brand and one that creates an exclusive and authentic experience outside of the typical boutique environment. We also wanted to cater specifically to the ladies this time and thus chose to collaborate with Omega's beautiful ladies timepieces in a distinctive ambience,” added Abraham Koshy, chief operating officer of Rivoli Group's watch division.

The pop-up boutique experience witnessed many Emirati and Arab expat ladies shopping for themselves, their friends and their families. Rivoli Group considers the Omega pop-ups a huge success and hopes to replicate this concept in other emirates and regions.

