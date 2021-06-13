Dubai Summer Surprises: Shopping deals, fireworks, raffle draws and more
The 24th edition of the shopping extravaganza will run till September 4, helping residents chill amid the UAE summer.
Massive sales, fireworks and raffle draws will bring some cheer among residents as the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) gets underway on July 1.
The 24th edition of the shopping extravaganza will run till September 4, helping residents chill amid the UAE summer.
Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 2021 edition of DSS will see Dubai light up in colourful decorations.
The DSS will launch with opening day fireworks, projections and fountain shows at Burj Khalifa, The Palm Fountain at The Pointe and the Imagine show at Dubai Festival City Mall on July 1.
Promotions include DSS Share Millionaire and Daily Surprises, among others.
“As usual, DSS will give residents and visitors plenty of chances to win amazing prizes with raffles and gifts up for grabs as well as super offers in time for Eid Al Adha and the annual Back to School season,” the DFRE said.
Dubai’s hotels, attractions and fitness and outdoor adventure destinations will offer “great deals” throughout DSS.
Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of DFRE, said: “DSS is one of the most eagerly-awaited occasions on the annual retail calendar.
“With 10 weeks of unmissable attractions, promotions, raffles, family events and much more, this edition of DSS is shaping up to be one of the best yet.”
He said the DSS is the first major event of a “very important year for the UAE”, with the Emirates celebrating its Golden Jubilee in December and Dubai staging Expo in October.
The DFRE said strict Covid safety protocols will be in place during the event, including social distancing and the wearing of masks at all times.
-
Retail
Dubai: Fireworks on July 1 as DSS opens for new...
The 24th edition of the shopping extravaganza will run till September ... READ MORE
-
Energy
Clean energy capacity in Dubai will reach 12% by...
Dewa to add an additional 600MW of clean energy capacity to... READ MORE
-
Markets
Dubai: Gold prices to rise in coming months, say...
The precious metal closed at $1,876.87 an ounce on Friday. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: These two pilots deliver tasty meals from...
Peaford and Sen were among the pilots who were laid off when Covid-19 ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi removes UK from Green List destinations
Malta has been added to the updated list. READ MORE
-
Retail
Dubai: Fireworks on July 1 as DSS opens for new...
The 24th edition of the shopping extravaganza will run till September ... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Is it legal to use VPNs to download content?
Misusing VPN can attract up to Dh2 million fine and imprisonment in... READ MORE
-
Legal View
UAE labour law: Can my boss cancel an approved...
Find out what legal protection employees have in such situations. READ MORE
News
UAE: Soon, enjoy a quarantine-free Swiss holiday
12 June 2021
News
Special Dh1 Dubai-Manila flights announced