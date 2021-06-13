Dubai Summer Surprises: Shopping deals, fireworks, raffle draws and more

The 24th edition of the shopping extravaganza will run till September 4, helping residents chill amid the UAE summer.

Massive sales, fireworks and raffle draws will bring some cheer among residents as the Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS) gets underway on July 1.

Organised by the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the 2021 edition of DSS will see Dubai light up in colourful decorations.

The DSS will launch with opening day fireworks, projections and fountain shows at Burj Khalifa, The Palm Fountain at The Pointe and the Imagine show at Dubai Festival City Mall on July 1.

Promotions include DSS Share Millionaire and Daily Surprises, among others.

“As usual, DSS will give residents and visitors plenty of chances to win amazing prizes with raffles and gifts up for grabs as well as super offers in time for Eid Al Adha and the annual Back to School season,” the DFRE said.

Dubai’s hotels, attractions and fitness and outdoor adventure destinations will offer “great deals” throughout DSS.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of DFRE, said: “DSS is one of the most eagerly-awaited occasions on the annual retail calendar.

“With 10 weeks of unmissable attractions, promotions, raffles, family events and much more, this edition of DSS is shaping up to be one of the best yet.”

He said the DSS is the first major event of a “very important year for the UAE”, with the Emirates celebrating its Golden Jubilee in December and Dubai staging Expo in October.

The DFRE said strict Covid safety protocols will be in place during the event, including social distancing and the wearing of masks at all times.