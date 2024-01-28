Dubai's new residential project to house lake, zipline, equestrian sports

Published: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 10:54 AM Last updated: Sun 28 Jan 2024, 10:59 AM

Fancy a zipline or a lake to swim in your residential community? A new ultra-luxury, low-density, $1-billion (Dh3.67 billion) residential project is being planned in Dubai South with amenities such as equestrian sports, archery and much more.

Discovery Land Company Middle East is constructing Discovery Dunes in an area spanning 27 million square feet and will accommodate 340 homes and land plots.

The project will have Dubai’s first and only private golf course designed by the world-renowned American golf course architect Tom Fazio. It will also be a member-only residence. The developer, a major player in private clubs and communities, is working with global design partners Olson Kundig, Killa Design, and Champalimaud Design for the project.

The construction on Discovery Dunes has begun, and the land plots will be handed over in 2024; the golf course is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2025.

“The project has been perfectly positioned for families with a specially curated outdoor pursuits programme where kids and parents alike can enjoy a wide range of activities such as equestrian sports, archery, zip-lining, lake swimming and much more,” said Mohammed Alawadhi, chief executive officer, Discovery Land Company Middle East.

“For prime offerings, the market is looking solid with a strong regional and international demand both for primary and secondary homes. Dubai is still a coveted location for potential buyers internationally, ranking in the top 3 in Knight Frank’s Global Residential Cities Index,” Alawadhi said.

He added that there is still a strong appetite in Dubai for ultra-high-end luxury and a shift in demand for inland villa communities.

“Buyers are seeking villa communities that can deliver the highest level of luxury coupled with world-class amenities, offering them more than just a place to live - a way of life.”

Alawadhi added that there is an increase in potential buyers who are seeking a sense of place and community.

“Another trend we’re seeing is the demand for large homes with vast open spaces away from the city, somewhere where families can feel secure and engage with their surroundings,” he said.

Recently, Discovery Land Company signed a deal with Ora Developers for the development of the project.

Naguib Sawiris, founder of Ora Developers, said this partnership marks a significant milestone in the companies’ journey to create exceptional communities.

Michael Meldman, founder and chairman of Discovery, said, the project promises family-focused amenities, world class golf, an organic farm offering farm-to-table dining experiences, racket facilities, an equestrian centre and others.

