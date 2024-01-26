Look: Abu Dhabi's new resort comes with overwater villas, pools overlooking sea, 'surprise' feature

KT Photos: Ashwani Kumar

How about a staycation where you can relax in a pool overlooking the sea or in an overwater villa? An exotic addition to Abu Dhabi’s vibrant hospitality sector is offering all this and more experiences.

Modon Properties, the developers of an ambitious 51 million square metres mega project on Hudayriyat Island, expanded the Bab Al Nojoum waterfront resort by adding a suite of 31 luxury villas.

Ahead of the opening, Khaleej Times was given a guided tour by Siddharth Mehra, managing director of hospitality at Bab Al Nojoum. There is a mix of 17 ocean-view villas and 14 overwater villas available as single and double bedrooms. The expansion of the property has been made to the existing camping site with tents on the beach and vintage vans giving enough options for adventure seekers and campers.

The newest offering is ideal for couples, families and friends as they keep their worries of hectic life aside and rejuvenate while taking a stroll on the shores. It’s a wheelchair-accessible resort, including in the outdoor spaces.

The ocean-view villas come with a temperature control private pool, deck loungers, hammock, and a private patio apt for a party, to catch a sunset or gaze at the stars. The overwater villas have a private plunge pool, an outdoor dining table with chairs and sun loungers. By the evening hours, guests can see the amazing skyline of lit up Abu Dhabi, and on New Year’s Eve and other festive holidays, they should be able to catch sight of the dazzling fireworks over the corniche from the overwater villas and beaches.

A surprisingly unique feature found in all the rooms is the ceiling fans, which the resort team claims are an uncommon service in resorts in the UAE. Among the staff of diverse nationalities is manager Ali Adam, who hails from the Maldives, famous for such splendid overwater villas and beachfront resorts. Adam is also a certified rescue diver.

There is also La Cocinna, a fine-dining restaurant where the cuisine is international with predominant Spanish influence from Andalusia, Catalan, Latin America, Eastern Mediterranean, and even the Far East.

Guests can engage in various fitness activities at nearby facilities like 321 Sports – a sports and lifestyle destination of Hudayriyat Island, and Circuit X – the new outdoor adventure hub for entire families to have a great time.

For bookings and further details, visit: https://babalnojoum.com/hudayriyat/

