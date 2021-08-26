Union Properties unveils Motor City Views

Dubai’s leading developer, Union Properties, announced on Thursday its new project - Motor City Views.

The development, one of the upcoming integrated residential communities, is expected to add value to Dubai’s comprehensive urban redevelopment efforts. Construction operations are expected to begin soon, the developer said in a statement.

Union Properties, listed on the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) with a portfolio of diverse subsidiaries, said the development is positioned in the heart of Motor City and overlooking its famous racetrack. Motor City Views has a total gross area of approximately 857,184sqf. Shareholders will have a purchase priority in the location.

Khalifa Hassan Al Hammadi, chairman of the Board of Directors, Union Properties, said the Motor City Views project is the true embodiment of the developer’s innovative concept, which seeks to provide an integrated lifestyle to those who are looking for unique real estate units.

“We are proud to become one of the first prominent real estate companies in Dubai to embrace and implement the concept of integrated residential communities. This reflects our strong emphasis on quality property developments through which we can contribute to the emirate’s booming real estate industry and impressive urban scene,” he said.

Al Hammadi said Union Properties looks forward to launching more residential, commercial, hotel, and entertainment projects within Motor City. “Once completed, our newest project will raise the bar even higher in the local real estate market amid promising industry opportunities that are vital to the UAE’s preparations for the next 50 years.”

Motor City Views features 880 residences comprising 313 studios, 427 one-bedroom apartments, 133 two-bedroom apartments, and seven three-room apartments with a contemporary design and warm colours, giving the interiors a comforting effect.

The apartments are divided into three buildings with seven floors and are serviced by recreational areas designated for residents such as air-conditioned sports halls, covered children's playground, and swimming pools of different sizes for all age groups. The buildings include a retail area that comprises a shopping mall with diverse shops, restaurants, and various recreational activities to meet the needs of the residential community.

“At Union Properties, we reaffirm our relentless endeavours to develop and build outstanding residential and commercial communities throughout the UAE. This commitment forms part of our efforts to enhance the property market’s competitiveness, given that the sector plays a major role in diversifying the national economy and bolstering the country’s comprehensive growth and development,” said Al Hammadi.

