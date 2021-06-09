Sajwani resigns, offers $595m to take Damac private
Maple Invest Co, an investment vehicle owned by Sajwani, offered $595 million as a conditional bid for the issued share capital of Damac not already owned by Maple and its affiliates
Dubai’s real estate tycoon Hussain Sajwani has resigned as the chairman of property developer Damac as he prepares to take the company private.
Maple Invest Co, an investment vehicle owned by Sajwani, offered $595 million as a conditional bid for the issued share capital of Damac not already owned by Maple and its affiliates.
The Dubai-based founder of Damac, directly and indirectly, controls 88.106 per cent of the property company.
Maple Invest, which is incorporated in the British Virgin Islands, has “a firm intention” to acquire 100 per cent of the issued and paid-up ordinary share capital of Damac Properties, listed on Dubai Financial Market.
“There is a conflict of interests between Mr Hussain Ali Habib Sajwani (as a shareholder in Maple) and those of Damac PJSC and its shareholders (other than Maple and its affiliates)”, a statement by Alpha Star Holding III Limited on Nasdaq Dubai said.
In order to manage this conflict of interest, Sajwani has tendered his resignation as chairman and Board Director of Damac on 8 June 2021, it added.
Alpha Star Holding III Limited is the ‘issuer’ of the $500 million trust certificate due in 2022 of which Damac Real Estate Development Ltd — a fully-owned subsidiary of Damac Properties — is the ‘guarantor’.
Maple intends to increase the holding to at least 90 per cent plus 1.0 per cent so that it could exercise its right to buy out the remaining minority shareholders, it said in a statement.
Damac, listed in Dubai since 2015, would then be delisted. The developer has reported losses in 2020 and 2019 as the property market struggled with an oversupply that hammered prices for the past seven years. The construction industry will deliver an estimated 62,000 homes in Dubai this year and nearly 63,500 in 2022, which would be the most since 2009, according to consultancy firm Knight Frank LLP.
Maple said it was offering to buy out minority shareholders for Dh1.3 per share, the same as Tuesday’s closing price and giving a total value of the offer of Dh935.4 million.
The deal values Damac at $2.1 billion, at par with its market value on Tuesday. Damac shares were down 1.54 per cent at Dh1.28 in late morning trade, below the buyout offer price.
Damac will hold “a meeting of the board of directors on 13 June 2021 to appoint an independent committee of the board of Damac. The meeting will “review and approve the appointment of the legal advisor, valuer, and financial advisor for the purposes of evaluating the offer to acquire 100 per cent of the issued and paid up ordinary share capital of Damac received from Maple Invest on 8 June 2021. It will also review and assess the offer, said the statement.
— issacjohn@khaleejtimes.com
-
Finance
EDB successfully closes $750m five-year bond
Emirates Development Bank (EDB) has succesfully closed its $750... READ MORE
-
Local Business
Fitch affirms RAK’s long-term foreign-...
Global credit rating agency, Fitch, has affirmed Ras Al Khaimah... READ MORE
-
Auto
Ferrari turns to tech for an electric era chief
Ferrari appoints ST’s Benedetto Vigna as new CEO; Vigna, 52,... READ MORE
-
Markets
In a world first, El Salvador makes Bitcoin legal ...
Bitcoin legal tender bill passes El Salvador Congress; Will become... READ MORE
-
News
Avoid unofficial travel websites for cheap...
Fraudsters are known to use stolen credit cards for reservations and... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE suspends passenger entry from three more...
Transit flights will continue to operate. READ MORE
-
News
Hypermarket in Abu Dhabi shut down over safety...
Insects were also detected at the facility. READ MORE
-
News
Mock drill at Abu Dhabi's Al Bateen airport today
The authorities have urged the public to refrain from taking pictures ... READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Four more long weekends this year