Reportage Properties sales grow 200% in 4 months

The Abu Dhabi developer is working on 11 projects, providing about 5,000 housing units within the most important investment sites in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

Reportage Properties has said its sales surged more than 200 per cent in first four months of this year, reflecting a strong rebound in real estate sector.

The Abu Dhabi developer disclosed sales of more than Dh500 million since the beginning of 2021 compared to Dh165 million in the corresponding period last year.

Reportage Properties is developing 11 projects, providing about 5,000 housing units within the most important investment sites in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, in addition to a project that has been completed and delivered in Masdar City in Abu Dhabi.

The list of Reportage developments is divided into eight projects in Abu Dhabi, in the areas of Masdar City, Al Raha Beach, Al Maryah Island and Yas Island, in addition to four projects in Dubai.

Sales during the first quarter of this year amounted to about Dh369 million compared to Dh132 million during the first quarter of 2020, with a growth rate of 180per cent.

Islam Ahmed Suleiman, CEO at Reportage Properties, said that achieving strong sales despite the challenges associated with the repercussions of the "Covid-19" pandemic during the current year, reflects the company's strong performance and the attractiveness of its projects, as well as the robustness and stability in the UAE real estate sector.

Reportage Properties sales in 2020 totalled Dh812 million, an increase of 125 per cent compared to 2019.

Suleiman confirmed that the company launched new projects in 2020, both in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, which attracted a variety of buyers, especially in light of the company's interest in providing easy payment methods and special of-fers.

He said that construction works continues in all Reportage Properties projects despite the challenges of “Covid-19” pandemic.

The company stress their commitment to complete projects on schedule to enhance customer confidence, which also help in boosting demand.

