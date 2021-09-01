Dubai Asset Management unveils Al Khail Gate Muhra

Dubai Asset Management has announced the launch of Al Khail Gate Muhra – a new housing residential development in the heart of Dubai.

Al Khail Gate Muhra features three five-storey apartment buildings, comprising contemporary studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments. The new development is a major expansion of Al Khail Gate, a self-contained, centrally located master community for families and professionals in Al Quoz.

Al Khail Gate Muhra studios can be rented for Dh33,000 per year, one-bedroom apartments are available for Dh45,000, and two-bedroom units cost Dh63,000. Some of the north-facing apartments offer views of Burj Khalifa and the Business Bay skyline. Dubai Asset Management also offers flexible payment terms for tenants, no commission, security deposit deferral schemes and one extra month of rent for free. All units are chiller-free and come with ample parking.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, executive director of Dubai Asset Management, said: “We are delighted to announce the latest expansion of Al Khail Gate and contribute to Dubai’s vision of providing quality housing in the heart of the city at competitive prices. Designed to provide residents with everything they need to live a healthy and happy life, it is an exciting addition to our well-designed master community.”

He added: “We are strategically aligned with the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan goals that focus on creating sustainable urban communities to raise the happiness bar, promote wellbeing and provide a high-quality life for residents. Our projects are designed to strengthen Dubai's position as a global destination for all nationalities and citizens, residents and visitors alike.”

Residents will have access to the wide range of amenities at Al Khail Gate, including outdoor and indoor gyms, sports courts, a running track, community park, two supermarkets, restaurants, retail outlets, a mosque, and a year-round calendar of events that promote community engagement.

Residents also have access to Dubai AM Life, a mobile app to complete transactions, make enquiries or raise service requests. It provides more than 100,000 people with the convenience and flexibility to make digital payments anywhere, anytime, and is part of Dubai Asset Management’s ongoing commitment to promote digital transformation in the real estate space.

From studios to three-bedroom apartments ranging from 373sqf to 2,010sqf, the Al Khail Gate master community offers contemporary, well-designed homes at competitive prices. It is strategically located with easy access to major UAE highways such as Sheikh Zayed Road and is well-connected to public transportation with busses providing access to the Dubai Metro line.

Dubai Asset Management has also extended its summer rental promotions which are valid until September 30, 2021 to include Al Khail Gate Muhra. The offers include a 10 per cent discount on rental of all unit types, monthly payments for annual contracts and a waiver of 2.5 per cent premium amount on 12 monthly installments. New tenants can also avail a 30-day postponement on security deposits, 30-day early move-in and up to 30-day lease start date extension from date of signing.

rohma@khaleejtimes.com