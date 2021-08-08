Bloom Holding begins handover of 686 Bloom Heights apartments in Dubai
Bloom Holding on Sunday announced the completion of its premium development, Bloom Heights, in Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) in Dubai.
The two high-rise buildings have received the Completion Certificate, paving the way for handover of units, reinforcing Bloom Holding’s dedication to meeting the market demand for premium residential real estate through the development of world-class urban communities that enrich the lives of residents.
Bloom Heights is conveniently located in the centre of JVC, one of the fastest growing communities in Dubai, with easy access to all major roads next to Al Khail Road. The development is designed in a contemporary style, offering 686 spacious residential units ranging from studios to three-bedroom apartments, with sizes from 395sqf to 1,500sqf, in addition to a number of retail units.
Bloom Holding, stated: “The successful delivery of Bloom Heights marks a great milestone achievement for Bloom Holding. As we stated before, 2021 is certainly a positive year for us. We have announced the handover of Bloom Towers in Dubai, the launch of Aldhay in Abu Dhabi, and now the handover of Bloom Heights. The handover of Bloom Heights highlights our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality residential developments that address existing and future market needs.”
Bloom Heights features world class amenities, including two swimming pools, gymnasium, a multipurpose hall, and six retail outlets. It also features a kids play area, a jogging track, and a landscaped area on podium level.
